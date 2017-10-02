The Priceline Group Inc. (PCLN) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,591 shares during the period. The Priceline Group comprises about 1.4% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 1.11% of The Priceline Group worth $1,016,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCLN. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Priceline Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,622,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,233,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,723,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,223,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 9,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of The Priceline Group by 46.0% during the second quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 12,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

The Priceline Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.78% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1863.45. The stock had a trading volume of 210,229 shares. The Priceline Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,422.19 and a one year high of $2,067.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,873.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,851.42. The company has a market cap of $91.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.47.

The Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $15.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $14.25 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. The Priceline Group had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $13.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Priceline Group Inc. will post $74.70 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Priceline Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Priceline Group from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Priceline Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of The Priceline Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS AG reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Priceline Group in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,942.71.

In other The Priceline Group news, Director Jan L. Docter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,875.90, for a total value of $4,689,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.47, for a total transaction of $237,835.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,544,761.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,867 shares of company stock worth $5,384,080 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

