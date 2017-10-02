The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Holdings Held by Canal Insurance CO

Canal Insurance CO held its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2,314.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,552,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,204,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,664 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,149,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,827,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,231 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 9,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,999,000 after buying an additional 1,132,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz Company alerts:

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) opened at 77.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.65 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $97.77.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post $3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from The Kraft Heinz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.28.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/the-kraft-heinz-company-khc-holdings-held-by-canal-insurance-co.html.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company is a food and beverage company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of food and beverage products, including condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee and other grocery products. The Company’s segments include the United States, Canada and Europe.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.