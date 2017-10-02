The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLIC. BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded The First of Long Island Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ FLIC) opened at 30.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $742.43 million, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.81. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.86 million. The First of Long Island Corporation had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in The First of Long Island Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 3,563.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in The First of Long Island Corporation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island Corporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in The First of Long Island Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

