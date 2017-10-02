The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from The First of Long Island Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC) traded up 1.31% during trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 48,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The First of Long Island Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $752.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.40.

The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The First of Long Island Corporation had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The First of Long Island Corporation will post $1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of The First of Long Island Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The First of Long Island Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

In other The First of Long Island Corporation news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About The First of Long Island Corporation

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

