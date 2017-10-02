The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Stake Held by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank maintained its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,849 shares of the bank’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Bancorp by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 55.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 380.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bancorp Inc. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS AG upgraded The Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded The Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of The Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) opened at 8.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. The company’s market cap is $461.11 million. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $8.40.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $45.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. Analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Castle Creek Capital Partners acquired 225,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,667,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ron J. Wechsler sold 5,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $38,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,505.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 323,700 shares of company stock worth $2,409,100. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) Stake Held by Comerica Bank” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/the-bancorp-inc-tbbk-stake-held-by-comerica-bank.html.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company and its primary subsidiary is The Bancorp Bank (the Bank). The Company has four primary lines of specialty lending: securities backed lines of credit (SBLOC), automobile fleet and other equipment leasing, Small Business Administration (SBA), loans and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through both commercial mortgage backed securities (CMBS) and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.