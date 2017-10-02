Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Takes $323,000 Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new position in Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. CGOV Asset Management boosted its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 27.1% during the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 41,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger N.V. by 19.0% in the first quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 94,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger N.V. by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 922,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,076,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger N.V. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a $90.00 price target on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger N.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.80.

In related news, Director Michael E. Marks acquired 8,000 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $513,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helge Lund acquired 2,800 shares of Schlumberger N.V. stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Takes $323,000 Position in Schlumberger N.V. (SLB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tx-takes-323000-position-in-schlumberger-n-v-slb.html.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) opened at 69.76 on Monday. Schlumberger N.V. has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.30.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Schlumberger N.V. had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Schlumberger N.V.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,538.58%.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.