Tesco PLC (TSCO) PT Raised to GBX 185

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Group LLC from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 185 ($2.49) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank AG restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) target price on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.54) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a research note on Thursday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.29) price target on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tesco PLC in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Tesco PLC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 192.73 ($2.59).

Tesco PLC (TSCO) opened at 188.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 181.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.65. Tesco PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 165.35 and a 12-month high of GBX 219.40. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 15.34 billion.

About Tesco PLC

Tesco PLC (Tesco) is a retail company. The Company is engaged in the business of Retailing and associated activities (Retail) and Retail banking and insurance services. The Company’s segments include UK & ROI, which includes the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland; International, which includes Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia and Thailand, and Tesco Bank, which includes retail banking and insurance services through Tesco Bank in the United Kingdom.

