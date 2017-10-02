Tenaris S.A. (TS) Shares Bought by GLG Partners LP

GLG Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,178 shares during the quarter. GLG Partners LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1,187.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tenaris by 15.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Tenaris in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Airain ltd bought a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Tenaris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cowen and Company set a $28.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Simmons reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.50 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.35.

Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) traded down 0.42% during trading on Monday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 682,430 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.75. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $37.21.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA is a holding company, which is a steel producer with production facilities in Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, United States and Guatemala. The Company supplies round steel bars and flat steel products for its pipes business. It operates through Tubes business segment. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products, and related services primarily for the oil and gas industry, principally oil country tubular goods (OCTG) used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that include in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

