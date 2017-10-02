Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Teleflex worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,781,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $732,584,000 after buying an additional 186,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,374,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,280,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 22.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 839,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $174,327,000 after buying an additional 155,863 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 46.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 811,764 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after buying an additional 257,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teleflex by 93.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,398 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $126,816,000 after buying an additional 294,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) opened at 241.97 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $136.53 and a 12-month high of $242.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.13. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $528.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post $8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is 26.00%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.75, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,940. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TFX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.75.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated is a provider of medical technology products. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications. The Company operates through six segments: Vascular North America; Anesthesia North America; Surgical North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia, and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM).

