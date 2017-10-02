TearLab Corporation (TEAR) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.11

News coverage about TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TearLab Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical research company an impact score of 46.844807156796 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TearLab Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of TearLab Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TearLab Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.90.

TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ TEAR) traded down 2.33% during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 46,944 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $7.23 million. TearLab Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

TearLab Corporation (NASDAQ:TEAR) (TSE:TLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TearLab Corporation will post ($2.76) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TearLab Corporation Company Profile

TearLab Corporation is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The Company has commercialized a tear testing platform, the TearLab Osmolarity System, which enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. The Company, through its subsidiary TearLab Research, Inc, develops technologies to enable eye care practitioners to test a range of biomarkers (chemistries, metabolites, genes and proteins) at the point-of-care.

