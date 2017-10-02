Teachers Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.96% of Natus Medical worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (BABY) opened at 37.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99 and a beta of 0.95. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1-year low of $31.65 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Natus Medical had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BABY shares. BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, Director William M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,981. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Gunst sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $154,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

