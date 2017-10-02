Teachers Advisors LLC Increases Position in Leucadia National Corporation (LUK)

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Leucadia National Corporation worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leucadia National Corporation by 686.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 120,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 875,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 45,093 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 98.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Leucadia National Corporation during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Leucadia National Corporation by 119.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leucadia National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub cut Leucadia National Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) opened at 25.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. Leucadia National Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Leucadia National Corporation (NYSE:LUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Leucadia National Corporation had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Leucadia National Corporation will post $1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Leucadia National Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Leucadia National Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.67%.

Leucadia National Corporation Company Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

