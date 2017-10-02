Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 75,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 69,322 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $2,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,862,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $4,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,465 shares of company stock worth $7,677,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) opened at 102.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.78. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.70 and a 12 month high of $103.28. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $348.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post $2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Saturday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc is a developer, publisher and marketer of entertainment for consumers around the world. The Company develops and publishes products through its labels, Rockstar Games and 2K. It operates through publishing segment. It has a portfolio of software content for the hardware platforms in a range of genres, including action, adventure, family/casual, racing, role-playing, shooter, sports and strategy, which it distributes across the world.

