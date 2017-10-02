T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,970 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $115,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total value of $682,981.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Oestreicher sold 10,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $863,429.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,836,577.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,720 shares of company stock worth $1,630,701 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ TROW) opened at 90.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 32.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post $5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup Inc. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $73.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

