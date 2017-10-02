T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TMUS has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Drexel Hamilton assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.15.

Shares of T-Mobile US (TMUS) opened at 61.66 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $68.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,513.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,904 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

