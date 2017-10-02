Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.17.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) traded up 0.28% on Friday, hitting $39.18. The company had a trading volume of 458,438 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.14. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.49 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synaptics will post $4.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated is engaged in the development, marketing and sale of intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products. The Company is a developer and supplier of custom-designed human interface product solutions that enable people to interact with a range of mobile computing, communications, entertainment and other electronic devices.

