Swiss Re AG (SREN) Given a CHF 104 Price Target by Deutsche Bank AG Analysts

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 104 price target by Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a CHF 104 target price on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC Holdings plc set a CHF 103 price target on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Barclays PLC set a CHF 88.80 price target on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a CHF 102 price target on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Commerzbank Ag set a CHF 87 price target on shares of Swiss Re AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 92.24.

Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) opened at 87.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is CHK 88.03 and its 200-day moving average is CHK 88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of CHK 28.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71. Swiss Re AG has a 52-week low of CHK 81.65 and a 52-week high of CHK 98.50.

About Swiss Re AG

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

