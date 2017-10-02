Swiss National Bank Maintains Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its stake in Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Horace Mann Educators Corporation worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 2.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 342,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 2.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 47,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,697,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,178,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 14.4% during the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation by 58.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) opened at 39.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.10. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). Horace Mann Educators Corporation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 70.97%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

