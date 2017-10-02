Swiss National Bank Has $2,603,000 Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL)

Swiss National Bank maintained its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Omnicell worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Turner Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) opened at 51.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.64. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The firm’s market cap is $1.91 billion.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $180.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robin Gene Seim sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $478,926.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,737,227.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,562 shares of company stock worth $8,914,801. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides automation and business analytics software solutions for patient-centric medication and supply management across the entire healthcare continuum, from the acute care hospital setting to post-acute skilled nursing and long-term care facilities to the home. It operates through two segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

