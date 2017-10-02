Swiss National Bank Has $2,531,000 Position in Callidus Software, Inc. (CALD)

Swiss National Bank continued to hold its position in shares of Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,600 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of Callidus Software worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callidus Software by 114.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 180,897 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Callidus Software during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Callidus Software during the second quarter valued at $920,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Callidus Software by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Callidus Software by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALD shares. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price objective on Callidus Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Callidus Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC began coverage on Callidus Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Callidus Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Callidus Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALD) opened at 24.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. Callidus Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company’s market cap is $1.67 billion.

Callidus Software (NASDAQ:CALD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Callidus Software had a negative net margin of 10.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Callidus Software’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Callidus Software, Inc. will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $131,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,311.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Leslie Stretch sold 37,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $903,644.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,484,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,764. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Callidus Software Profile

Callidus Software Inc (Callidus) is a provider of cloud-based sales, marketing, learning and customer experience solutions. The Company’s CallidusCloud enables its customers to manage their Lead to Money process with a suite of solutions that identify leads, implement territory and quota plans, enable sales forces, automate bid configuration pricing and quoting, manage contracts, streamline sales compensation and capture customer feedback, among others.

