Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (MORN)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of Morningstar worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Morningstar by 0.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Morningstar by 6.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Morningstar by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,881 shares in the company, valued at $654,123. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total value of $249,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,468.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,502 shares of company stock valued at $374,901. Company insiders own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ MORN) opened at 84.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.74.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company focuses to create products that help investors reach their financial goals. It offers a range of data, software, research, and investment management offerings for financial advisors, asset managers, sponsors, and individual investors.

