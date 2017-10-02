SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.23% of SVB Financial Group worth $21,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 187.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.63. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $107.14 and a 52 week high of $198.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.69.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.96 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post $8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $637,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,632.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Benhamou sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total transaction of $344,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,650.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,052 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

