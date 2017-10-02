Suntrust Banks Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC)

Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,169 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. owned 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,311,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,216,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,089,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,009,000 after purchasing an additional 212,213 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,277,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,709,000 after purchasing an additional 750,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,875,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,859,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) opened at 19.01 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $22.37.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

About Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

