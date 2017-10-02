SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 (SNPTF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 (NASDAQ:SNPTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is engaged in the design, research and development, manufacture and sales of optical and optical-related products. Optical components product includes glass spherical and aspherical lenses, plane products, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets and other various lens sets. Optoelectronic products includes handset camera modules, three-dimensional optoelectronic products, security cameras and other optoelectronic modules and optical instruments includes microscopes, optical measuring instruments and various high-end optical analytical instrument. Sunny Optical Technology Group Co., Limited is based in Yuyao, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 (NASDAQ:SNPTF) opened at 15.9168 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.6696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. SUNNY OPTICAL TECH HKD0.10 has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

