SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) and The Competition Head to Head Review

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. -9.52% 14.02% 5.44% SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Competitors -1,550.91% 3.59% 2.20%

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.8%. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. pays out -127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Steel” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 60.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. 0 0 1 0 3.00 SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Competitors 331 971 1014 36 2.32

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.47%. As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 7.68%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. $800.00 million $218.50 million -9.20 SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 34.77

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s peers have a beta of 1.37, meaning that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Company Profile

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

