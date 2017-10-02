Sun Life Financial INC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO)

Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 20,543.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Valero Energy Corporation were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Clinton Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 42.3% in the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 7,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 7.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 152,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation by 4.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 53,012 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $3,863,514.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,059.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,500 shares of Valero Energy Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,168 shares of company stock worth $4,015,279. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE VLO) traded up 0.32% during trading on Monday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 551,343 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.21. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $77.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42. Valero Energy Corporation also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 8,407 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 167% compared to the average daily volume of 3,143 put options.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.15. Valero Energy Corporation had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post $4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Valero Energy Corporation’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Cowen and Company upped their target price on Valero Energy Corporation from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Valero Energy Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Valero Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.49.

Valero Energy Corporation Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

