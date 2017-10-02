Sun Life Financial INC Has $203,000 Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 30,080.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 5,400.0% during the first quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 4.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 40.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 808.1% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wynn Resorts, Limited news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at $994,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Matt Maddox sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.44, for a total value of $6,153,576.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 350,586 shares in the company, valued at $50,288,055.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,369. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) traded down 0.537% during trading on Monday, reaching $148.121. The company had a trading volume of 836,790 shares. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $150.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average is $126.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 55.435 and a beta of 1.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 165.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.90 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WYNN. Vetr lowered shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.28 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Monday, July 10th. Union Gaming Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.87.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

