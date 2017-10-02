Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,916 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,775 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,499,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,574,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,806,535 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5,663.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,212,035 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $364,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,796,869 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,500,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,508 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,823,399 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $391,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 45.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,528,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $289,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Sunday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.64.

In other news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hubert L. Allen sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $233,634.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,357,278.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,310 shares of company stock worth $16,857,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/sumitomo-life-insurance-co-has-3-93-million-holdings-in-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE ABT) opened at 53.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.04. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.