Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 2,078 Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 59,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 202,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,497,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,066,900,000 after buying an additional 3,982,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,761,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $87,866,000 after buying an additional 38,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at 50.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.91 billion. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $53.17.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 12.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $54.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

