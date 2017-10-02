News articles about STR Holdings (NASDAQ:STRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. STR Holdings earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 46.0044912344541 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

STR Holdings (NASDAQ:STRI) traded down 4.76% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,048 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $3.89 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. STR Holdings has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/str-holdings-stri-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-08.html.

STR Holdings Company Profile

STR Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of encapsulants to the solar industry. Encapsulant is a component used to protect solar cells and hold solar modules together. The Company has developed ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA)-based encapsulants for use in commercial solar module manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for STR Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STR Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.