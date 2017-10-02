Stonegate Bank (SGBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ:SGBK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGBK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stonegate Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stonegate Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ SGBK) opened at 51.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $790.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.45. Stonegate Bank has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Stonegate Bank (NASDAQ:SGBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $29.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stonegate Bank will post $2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Stonegate Bank’s payout ratio is 14.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stonegate Bank by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stonegate Bank by 4.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stonegate Bank by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Stonegate Bank in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stonegate Bank by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stonegate Bank

Stonegate Bank (the Bank) is a state chartered commercial bank in the State of Florida. The Bank provides a full range of banking services to individual and corporate customers from its branch locations in Southeast and West Florida. The Bank provides personal banking, business banking and wealth management services.

