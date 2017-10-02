Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (SYBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ SYBT) opened at 38.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $861.04 million, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $38.04.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 28.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post $1.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In related news, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $63,923.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,018,866.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 431 shares of company stock valued at $15,495 and sold 6,132 shares valued at $217,921. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 784.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a state chartered bank. The Company operates through two segments: commercial banking, and wealth management and trust. The commercial banking segment provides a full range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses, plus origination of consumer mortgages and securities brokerage activity.

