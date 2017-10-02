Stock Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) Put Options (EWY)

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) (NYSE:EWY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 8,147 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 128% compared to the average daily volume of 3,575 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) by 350.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) in the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) by 261.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) by 16.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fun (EWY) opened at 69.06 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fun has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $71.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.84.

iShares MSCI South Korea Index Fund(ETF) Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

