Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PZZA. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Papa John’s International (PZZA) traded down 0.70% during trading on Monday, reaching $72.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,422 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.28. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.50. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $90.49.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a return on equity of 919.82% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $434.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post $2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 198% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy C. Ohern sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $692,087.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Papa John’s International by 76.9% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 55.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 87.3% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International, Inc (Papa John’s) operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants and, in certain international markets, dine-in and delivery restaurants under the trademark Papa John’s. The Company operates through five segments: domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America commissaries, North America franchising, international operations and all other business units.

