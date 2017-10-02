Stifel Financial Corp Has $12.98 Million Position in Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,563 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Autodesk worth $12,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,699 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 896.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,002 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.35.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $169,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $1,024,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,713,784 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ ADSK) opened at 112.26 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $119.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.53 and a 200-day moving average of $101.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $24.61 billion.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc is a design software and services company, offering customers productive business solutions through technology products and services. The Company’s segments include Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC), Platform Solutions and Emerging Business (PSEB), Manufacturing (MFG), and Media and Entertainment (M&E).

