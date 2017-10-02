Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ABM Industries by 35,805.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 236.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,414,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,454,000 after buying an additional 3,102,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $30,970,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1,079.2% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 455,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,916,000 after buying an additional 416,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,261,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,401,000 after buying an additional 333,410 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE ABM) opened at 41.71 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.74.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post $1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 251.86%.

In other news, SVP Dean A. Chin sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $28,408.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott J. Giacobbe sold 11,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $442,872.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,099 shares of company stock worth $699,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.20.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated is a provider of integrated facility solutions. The Company operates through five segments: Janitorial, Facility Services, Parking, Building & Energy Solutions, and other. Its Janitorial segment provides a range of cleaning services for commercial office buildings, data centers, educational institutions, government buildings, health facilities, industrial buildings, retail stores, sport event facilities and transportation hubs.

