Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,988 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 7.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 554,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 264,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) opened at 119.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 0.87. Vulcan Materials Company has a 12-month low of $105.71 and a 12-month high of $138.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.24.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post $3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Several research firms have commented on VMC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other news, insider David B. Pasley sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $151,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,154.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael R. Mills sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $115,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,036.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company is a supplier of construction aggregates (primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel) and a producer of asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete. The Company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells aggregates (crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates) and related products and services (transportation and other).

