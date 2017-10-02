Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $249,000 in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Stock

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ COLB) opened at 42.11 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.27 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Columbia Banking System, Inc (Columbia) is a bank holding company for Columbia State Bank (the Bank) and Columbia Trust Company (Columbia Trust). The Company provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers products and services, which include Personal Banking, Business Banking and Wealth Management.

