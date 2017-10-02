Stevens Capital Management LP Has $234,000 Holdings in CSRA Inc. (CSRA)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in CSRA Inc. (NYSE:CSRA) by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,638 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSRA were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSRA in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of CSRA by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of CSRA during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CSRA by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of CSRA by 4.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSRA Inc. alerts:

In related news, EVP John Reing sold 20,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31,822.00, for a total value of $645,922,956.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,967,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Batsakis sold 28,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $892,076.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSRA Inc. (NYSE CSRA) opened at 32.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.95. CSRA Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. CSRA had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 101.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSRA Inc. will post $1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Has $234,000 Holdings in CSRA Inc. (CSRA)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/stevens-capital-management-lp-has-234000-holdings-in-csra-inc-csra.html.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSRA. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of CSRA in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.