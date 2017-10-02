Stevens Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Shire PLC were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shire PLC by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,542,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shire PLC by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,510,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,577,000 after acquiring an additional 194,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shire PLC by 4,217.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,275 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shire PLC by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,854,000 after acquiring an additional 132,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Shire PLC by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,049,000 after acquiring an additional 218,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shire PLC (SHPG) opened at 153.14 on Monday. Shire PLC has a 12 month low of $139.36 and a 12 month high of $198.58.

Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.29). Shire PLC had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shire PLC will post $14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.1527 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Shire PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.07%.

SHPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Shire PLC in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price on shares of Shire PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC Holdings plc upgraded shares of Shire PLC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target (down from $239.00) on shares of Shire PLC in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Shire PLC from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.08.

Shire PLC Profile

Shire plc is a biotech company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other specialized conditions. The Company’s segment is engaged in research, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of specialist medicines. It focuses its development resources on projects in various therapeutic areas (TAs), including Neuroscience, Ophthalmology, Hematology, Oncology, Immunology, Gastrointestinal (GI)/Metabolic/Endocrinology Diseases.

