STERIS PLC (STE) Position Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,410 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS PLC were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS PLC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,669,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $602,192,000 after acquiring an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS PLC by 33.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,032,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,879 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS PLC by 9.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,595,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,270,000 after acquiring an additional 226,303 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS PLC by 115.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,911,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,035 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in STERIS PLC by 7.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,892,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,476,000 after acquiring an additional 136,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other STERIS PLC news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $235,929.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,739.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen L. Burton sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total transaction of $280,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,859.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,086 shares of company stock valued at $14,971,621 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

STERIS PLC (STE) opened at 88.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.29. STERIS PLC has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.66 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30.

STERIS PLC (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.66 million. STERIS PLC had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS PLC will post $4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from STERIS PLC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. STERIS PLC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wellington Shields lowered STERIS PLC from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised STERIS PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded STERIS PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their target price on STERIS PLC from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. STERIS PLC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Healthcare Products, which offers infection prevention and procedural solutions for healthcare providers, including capital equipment and related maintenance, and installation services, as well as consumables; Healthcare Specialty Services, which provides a range of specialty services for healthcare providers, including hospital sterilization services, instrument and scope repairs, and linen management; Life Sciences, which offers capital equipment and consumable products, and equipment maintenance and specialty services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and research facilities, and Applied Sterilization Technologies, which offers contract sterilization and laboratory services for medical device and pharmaceutical customers and others.

