State of Tennessee Treasury Department Maintains Holdings in CorVel Corp. (CRVL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department continued to hold its position in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of CorVel Corp. worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in CorVel Corp. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. by 57.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. by 339.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel Corp. in the second quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get CorVel Corp. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/state-of-tennessee-treasury-department-maintains-holdings-in-corvel-corp-crvl.html.

Shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) opened at 54.40 on Monday. CorVel Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.45.

CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.61 million for the quarter. CorVel Corp. had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 5.83%. Analysts forecast that CorVel Corp. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th.

About CorVel Corp.

CorVel Corporation (Corvel) is a provider of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.