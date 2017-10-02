State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $439,000 Stake in Unifi, Inc. (UFI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department held its stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock at the end of the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Unifi worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Unifi by 58.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unifi by 2,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Unifi by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Unifi in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Unifi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 3,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.98 per share, for a total transaction of $110,416.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Charron purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 21,183 shares of company stock valued at $650,934 over the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unifi in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 8th.

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE UFI) opened at 35.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Unifi, Inc. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $650.25 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.18 million. Unifi had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. will post $1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc is a manufacturing company. The Company processes and sells commodity yarns, specialized yarns and premier value-added (PVA) yarns. The Company operates through three segments: Polyester segment, Nylon segment and International segment. The Company’s polyester products include polyester polymer beads (Chip), partially oriented yarn (POY), textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed and draw wound yarns.

