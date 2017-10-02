Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Holdings Cut by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Starbucks Corporation were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 3,809,645.9% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,667,755 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,090,000,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667,265 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 32.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,170,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $827,444,000 after buying an additional 3,511,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,770,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,796,675,000 after buying an additional 2,234,324 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,822,661 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,551,445,000 after buying an additional 1,598,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation by 24.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,681,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $331,722,000 after buying an additional 1,099,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued an “average” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Vetr upgraded Starbucks Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Starbucks Corporation in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS AG set a $70.00 price target on Starbucks Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ SBUX) traded up 0.214% during trading on Monday, reaching $53.825. 3,073,539 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.171 and a beta of 0.78. Starbucks Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $64.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coffee company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Starbucks Corporation had a return on equity of 52.82% and a net margin of 12.93%. Starbucks Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post $2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 64,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $3,468,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 390,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,898,857.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 22,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $1,226,614.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,354.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation Profile

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

