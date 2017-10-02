Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SL) Receives GBX 451.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (LON:SL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 451.07 ($5.98).

SL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.90) price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a report on Monday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.63) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC from GBX 398 ($5.28) to GBX 411 ($5.45) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen PLC in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (SL) traded down 3.75% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 410.80. 32,124,771 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 422.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 385.80. Standard Life Aberdeen PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 322.76 and a 1-year high of GBX 447.60.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.61%.

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc, formerly Standard Life plc, is a United Kingdom-based global investment company. The Company operates through four segments, which include Standard Life Investments, Pensions and Savings, India and China, and Other. The Standard Life Investments segment provides a range of investment products for individuals and institutional customers through various investment vehicles.

