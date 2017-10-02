SRC Energy Inc (SRCI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of SRC Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:SRCI) in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRCI. BidaskClub upgraded SRC Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded SRC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.48.

SRC Energy (NYSEMKT SRCI) opened at 9.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58. SRC Energy has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22.

SRC Energy Company Profile

SRC Energy Inc, formerly Synergy Resources Corporation, is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in and around the Denver-Julesburg Basin (D-J Basin) of Colorado. The D-J Basin generally extends from the Denver metropolitan area throughout northeast Colorado into Wyoming, Nebraska, and Kansas.

