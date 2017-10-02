Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (SRC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,711,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,294 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 52.2% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 22,481,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,587,000 after buying an additional 7,707,615 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,684,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,630,000 after buying an additional 715,603 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 55.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,337,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,423,000 after buying an additional 4,403,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,460,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,831,000 after buying an additional 248,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $9.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.92.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE SRC) opened at 8.57 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $13.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.19 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 514.29%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. purchased 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $50,003.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,658. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip D. Joseph, Jr. purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $29,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,658. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,697 shares of company stock worth $207,130. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership). The Company invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate throughout the United States that is leased on a long-term, triple-net basis primarily to tenants engaged in retail, service and distribution industries.

