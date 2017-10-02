Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc’s (SPX) Hold Rating Reiterated at HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc reissued their hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities Ltd restated an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) opened at 5550.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,637.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,329.82. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.08 billion. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a 12-month low of GBX 4,076.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 5,875.00.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc Company Profile
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc is a United Kingdom-based industrial engineering company. The Company’s segments include Europe, Middle East & Africa; Asia Pacific; Americas; Steam specialties business, and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (Watson-Marlow). The Company’s businesses include Spirax Sarco and Watson-Marlow.
