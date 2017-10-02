Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (EDTXF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS EDTXF) traded down 3.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares. Spectral Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $64.31 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.
About Spectral Diagnostics
Spectral Medical Inc, formerly Spectral Diagnostics Inc, is a therapeutic development company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) and the Toraymyxin (PMX) therapeutic. The Company also manufactures and sells certain reagents.
Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.