Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Spectral Diagnostics (OTCMKTS EDTXF) traded down 3.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares. Spectral Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The firm’s market capitalization is $64.31 million. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Spectral Diagnostics Inc. (EDTXF) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/spectral-diagnostics-inc-edtxf-raised-to-hold-at-valuengine.html.

About Spectral Diagnostics

Spectral Medical Inc, formerly Spectral Diagnostics Inc, is a therapeutic development company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a treatment for septic shock utilizing its Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA) and the Toraymyxin (PMX) therapeutic. The Company also manufactures and sells certain reagents.

Receive News & Ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.