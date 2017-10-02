SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Cut by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,614,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,043 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,005,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,997 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24,242.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,184 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,422,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,051,000 after purchasing an additional 487,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aegea Capital Management LLC now owns 716,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE SPY) opened at 251.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $241.70. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $208.38 and a 52 week high of $251.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $1.2346 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $4.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upped their target price on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-holdings-cut-by-empirical-finance-llc.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.